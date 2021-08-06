Advertisement

A lot is happening around Anusha Dandekar. There have been strong reports that the MTV VJ was planning to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. It was also stated as the reason why her boyfriend Jason Shah had deleted all of their pictures from his social media handles. But it turns out everything is baseless as the model has herself quashed the reports. Read on for details!

For the unversed, it was being said that Anusha was all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house that will be hosted by Karan Johar. In addition, Jason Shah had reportedly deleted their pictures in order to keep the relationship low-key. The Barrister Babu actor broke his silence on the matter today morning!

Advertisement

Now, Anusha Dandekar is quashing the reports of entering Bigg Boss. She released a video a while back and shared, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was and I don’t know why they keep writing about it. I just want to tell you all have a great day.”

In addition, Anusha Dandekar captioned her Instagram story, “I AM NOOOOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS. Please stop writing about it!”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the professional front, Anusha Dandekar is currently busy shooting for the second season of India’s Next Top Model. The show also witnesses Milind Soman and Malaika Arora as co-judges. She even shared BTS scenes from sets. One could even see Masaba Gupta in the frame.

Just not that, Anusha is in the limelight as her boyfriend Jason Shah ended up deleting all their pictures from his social media. When asked about the same, Jason asked the media houses to contact the Love School host and ask her about it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha Launches Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2021 In The Presence Of Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube