The much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on August 8 on OTT platform Voot before airing on television and the contestants have been finalized. Ace producer and director Karan Johar will be hosting the show on the OTT platform and Neha Bhasin is one of the 12 contestants on the show.

Fans of the show are now eagerly waiting to know the rest of the contestants. While no official announcement has been made yet, all these contestants have reportedly been finalized by the makers! Scroll down to know more.

Neha Bhasin

The makers on Saturday confirmed her as the contestant of the Bigg Boss 15. She is one of the popular singers in Bollywood and she is known for her hit numbers like Chashni, Jag Ghoomeya, Dhunki, and Kuch Khaas Hai.

Ridhima Pandit

She is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. She is well known for her roles in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and The Drama Company. The actress also participated in Akshay Kumar hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She is now all set to enter th Bigg Boss house next week.

Anusha Dandekar

She an Indian-Australian VJ, who recently grabbed headlines for her break up with Karan Kundra, is all set for her entry in the controversial reality show. Fans are now hoping that she will shed some light on her controversial breakup with the TV star.

Pratik Sehajpal

Sehajpal is a model and actor who made headlines for his ugly breakup with his ex-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. Reportedly, he will be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Previously, he was part of reality shows like Love School 3 and Ace Of Space,

Divya Agarwal

Agarwal is an actress and model who won Ace Of Space is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Neha Malik:

Neha is an actress and a fashion blogger, who has featured in a number of Punjabi music videos. She will now be participating in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

Akshara Singh

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She has appeared in films like action drama Tabadala, political drama Sarkar Raj and action romance Satya. If reports are to be believed, she will be making an entry in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Manasvi Vashist

He was recently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as Aryan Raisinghania. Reportedly, he quit his corporate job to pursue his acting career. Now he will be seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

Zeeshan Ali

Ali is a Television actor, who grabbed a lot of media attention for trying to board a flight in his bathrobe, has reportedly been confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor Karan Nath, who is well known for his film Yeh Dil Aashiqana, will also be seen in the controversial reality show.

Urfi Javed

Urfi was previously seen in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Bepannaah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also seen in ALT Balaji’s Puncch Beat 2 and the actress is all set for Bigg Boss OTT.

Pavithra Lakshmi

Actor and model Pavithra Lakshmi is also likely to join Bigg Boss OTT.

