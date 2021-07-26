Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is about to begin with its OTT launch next month. This season is going to be bigger and better with the show enjoying the best of both worlds. While Karan Johar will be hosting the digital period, Salman Khan will return as the host in the television world. Disha Vakani, Divya Agarwal, Rhea Chakraborty are said to be amongst some of the probable contestants. We’ve now exclusively learned about 3 celebrities who are surely entering the house.

As most know, Neha Marda was the first contestant who confirmed her entry. Apart from that, it was known that Arjun Bijlani was offered both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15. While he’s rumoured to have won KKK 11, he even sealed the deal for the controversial reality show recently.

As per sources close to the show, the latest Bigg Boss 15 edition includes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sana Makbul. “She had previously expressed her wish to be a part of the show. Conversations were ongoing with the channel and she recently gave her nod,” revealed an insider.

On the other hand, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Riddhima Pandit is the second confirmed contestant. She was previously a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi too and very well knows what is expected in Bigg Boss 15. She could be a masaledaar addition to the show.

Last but not least is Karan Nath, the actor who gained popularity with his role in Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. He’s also the son of Rakesh Nath, who’s a notable producer in Punjabi films. “Like every year, this year too will be a great opportunity for some new names in the industry. We’ve seen how Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz have turned sensation previously. Several others are in talks too, ” the source added.

Bigg Boss 15 seems to be a mixture of versatility and we’re super excited. How about y’all?

