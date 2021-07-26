Advertisement

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is portraying Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) in the upcoming film ‘Shershaah’, says that it was not only a huge responsibility for him as an actor to play the legend onscreen but also it was a story, close to his heart.

Talking about how the actor emotionally involved himself to play the character of Batra, Sidharth said, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.

“I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. ‘Shershaah’, as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie’s trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families.”

The film also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Sharing more insight into her character, the actress said, “I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the armymen. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed. ‘Shershaah’ not only brings to light the contribution of these strong pillars of support but also offered me a chance to pay my tribute to their brave choices.”

The trailer of the film was released in Kargil at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Sunday.

Director Vishnu Varadhan who debuts in Hindi cinema with ‘Shershaah’, said: “I could not have asked for a better start than ‘Shershaah’ to mark my foray into Bollywood, or a better setting to present the trailer of our movie. ‘Shershaah’ is not just a labour of love, it is my attempt at saluting the heroes who have served our nation time and gain. It was challenging yet thrilling to shoot this film and bring to life a real-life story of grit and bravery.”

The film is releasing on August 12, on Amazon Prime Video.

