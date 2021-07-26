Advertisement

You have to be kidding if you tell anyone you haven’t come across the raging viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re! video. Sahdev Dirdo, the boy who sung the song, belongs to Raipur and comes from a highly Naxal affected district of Sukma. The boy in no time has become an Internet sensation and there is no way the world won’t have noticed him. Turns out he has already made his place in many hearts, and one of his fans also include Bollywood rapper-composer Badshah.

For the unversed, a video from a not so famous account on Instagram made its way to the viral section. It was a tribal boy from Raipur mostly around 10-years-old was seen singing a Bollywood number. His voice and talent impressed a lot of people, and in no time he was a celebrity and a trend maker on the photo-sharing application.

Advertisement

Now turns out the boy who is even to figure out what Instagram is yet, will be making his full-fledged singing debut with none other than Badshah. Read on to know everything you should about this most positive update of the day.

As per a Free Press Journal report, Badshah was so impressed with Sahdev Dirdo’s voice that he called him down to Chandigarh and is even willing to sing a duet with him. Sahdev accepted the offer and came to Chandigarh from Chhattisgarh to meet the rapper. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel looking at the success, wished Sahdev good luck for his bright future.

Instagram is overflowing with reels where people are recreating Sahdev Dirdo’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar act and also adding their flavour to it. The recent addition to the clan was Sharad Kelkar who made a reel with his entire family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Gehana Vasisth On Rumours Of Running Away From Police: “I Was Waiting To Be Called In… I Don’t Think I Will Be Arrested”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube