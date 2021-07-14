The upcoming episode of Sony’s Super Dancer: Chapter 4 will see Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, gracing the reality show as its chief guest. This weekend episode will see the contestants performing in groups of three.

Among the trios performing was India’s Best Dancer winner Tiger Pop, contestant Sanchit and guru Vartika. And the “DJ Waley Babu” singer/rapper was completely impressed by them. Read on to know all he did and said while on the Super Dancer: Chapter 4 stage.

After their performance, Badshah walked up to the stage and removed his shoes. When asked about its significance he said, “In hip-hop culture, when you have no words to describe how you feel about a performance, this is the utmost sign of respect.”

Badshah that the shoes would remain on the stage till the time Sanchit, Tiger Pop and Vartika were there. The rapper added: “Ab toh joote bhi nahi hai, ab main kya doon? Bahut badi baat bolne wala hoon main — duniya ka best talent yahan aata hai (Now that I have taken off my shows, what else can I give? I’ll say this — the world’s best talent comes here).

Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu, were also impressed by the above-mentioned trio and praised them on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

