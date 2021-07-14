Advertisement

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her roles as Zoya in The Family Man, Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992 and more, recently showed us how to rock sneaker, a checked skirt and a loose wet hair do. And we have to say, she pretty much nail the look.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday (July 13) and shared a picture post in athleisure wearing sneakers.

“When the sneaker game is on point,” wrote Shreya Dhanwanthary on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, Shreya Dhanwanthary is seen posing in a white knotted shirt and a red and white ruffled check skirt along with white sneakers. The loose wet hair and minimal makeup also deserve a mention and loads of love.

Shreya Dhanwanthary received several compliments from her contemporaries on this look. Actor Sharib Hashmi wrote, “Awesommmme chee ekdum (good one).” Actress Maanvi Gagroo simply commented, “Love.” Natasha Bharadwaj wrote, “Cutes,” while Anjali Barot simple wrote, “Damn.” Actress Aahana Kumra took poured in love by commenting “So cute” on the post,

Talking about Shreya Dhanwanthary’s work, she played in the web series The Family Man. She also left an impression with her role as journalist Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992. She will be seen in the upcoming film Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

