Advertisement

Do you have suggestions on out and out Bollywood masala content? Go recommend it to David Warner! The ace cricketer is passionate about Bollywood content (and we all know it) and seems like his fever is just rising day by day. Yesterday, he shared a Phir Hera Pheri meme featuring Akshay Kumar. Do you want to know what’s interesting in that? Well, keep reading.

Yesterday, David Warner shared a collage of his picture with Akshay Kumar‘s attitude pose from Phir Hera Pheri. He thinks, he has posed better than Akshay. As the pose is already a popular meme template, fans are going crazy over Warner’s post. He captioned the post as “Who did it better”.

Check out the epic comparison post below:

We wonder, what Akshay Kumar has to say about it! Forget about him, all Phir Hera Pheri fans, what do you think?

Meanwhile, recently David Warner asked his fans what to watch next out of some really good Bollywood movies. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of his television screen. The screen had a menu featuring pictures of various Bollywood movies. It has some really good movies like Rajesh Khanna’s Anand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi and many more.

Sharing the picture David Warner wrote, “Any recommendations!! #lockdown #staysafe #stayhome.” Through a comment, he shared that he has decided to watch Gangs Of Wasseypur, Gully Boy and Dangal as the next three titles, but still needs more suggestions.

As expected, his comment section was flooded by some interesting suggestions like Hera Pheri, Master and many more.

Must Read: Ronit Roy Gives A Flying Kiss To Fans But There’s A Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube