Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is known for living his life in a discipline. We often see actors change their diet charts depending upon the projects, but Akki is always focused when it comes to his food intake. But now, as a big surprise, we have learnt that the actor went off his diet. Any guesses what could be the reason? Well, don’t scratch your head as we’re here to your rescue.

As we all know, Akshay is jam-packed with several projects. At the moment, he is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. For the role, the actor needed to put on some weight and hence, he went off track from a strict diet. The actor feels putting on a few kilos was a blessing for him as he got to eat the delicacies prepared by his mother.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar said, “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” reports Bollywood Hungama.

We’re sure Akshay Kumar had a gala time enjoying all his favourite dishes!

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time he transformed himself into a character. For Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, he had to lose weight in order to look leaner.

On the work front, his Sooryavanshi is in the release pipeline for a long. He also has Bell Bottom which is awaiting a release in theatres. He even wrapped up Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & The Team Accused Of Polluting Wakha In Ladakh During The Shoot – Watch Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube