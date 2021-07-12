Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan received a lot of backlash when they named their first son, Taimur. The fact that it was apparently a ‘Muslim name of Mughal ruler’ irked many, given the fact that Bebo is originally a Hindu. Recently, grandfather Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the second son is named Jeh. And looks like the trolls are back all over again. Read on for details!

Advertisement

After the criticism last time, rumours were rife that Saifeena were being extra cautious about the name they choose for their newborn. A lot of speculations took place, after which Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the son is indeed named Jeh.

Advertisement

This has irked a section of netizens who claim that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have all over again given a Muslim touch to the name. Trolls took over Twitter and began backlashing the Bollywood couple in numerous ways.

A netizen wrote to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, “I’m 101% sure Saif and Kareena wanted to name their second kid Jehangir but didn’t want backlash they faced for Taimur so just shortened it to Jeh.”

I'm 101% sure Saif and Kareena wanted to name their second kid Jehangir but didn't want backlash they faced for Taimur so just shortened it to Jeh. — PJ (@Real_Ganduman) July 10, 2021

Another wrote, “Saif and Kareena announced their second baby name as “Jeh” as per my opinion it’s short of “JEHAAD”

Saif and Kareena announced their second baby name as "Jeh" as per my opinion it's short of "JEHAAD" — Mohit Rana (@mohitsre) July 11, 2021

“Jehlalludin is the the full name,” commented a user.

Jehlalludin is the the full name — Papaji (@Papavidhayakhai) July 9, 2021

“Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke,” mentioned another.

Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke — Sunita (@Sunita99181341) July 9, 2021

A netizen wrote, “हिन्दू लड़की से मुस्लिम बच्चे पैदा करते रहो नाना जी खुश हो रहे है”

हिन्दू लड़की से मुस्लिम बच्चे पैदा करते रहो नाना जी खुश हो रहे है — Mangal Martolia (@MangalMartolia) July 9, 2021

Previously, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the trolls and the scrutiny they faced over Taimur’s name. He even mentioned that he considered changing the name but Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped him.

Saif Ali Khan told Times Of India, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’… So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Indian Idol 12 Is Scripted,” Slam Netizen After Shanmukhapriya Gets Saved & Ashish Kulkarni Is Eliminated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube