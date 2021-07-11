Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Since then the kid has become a paparazzi favourite. But did you know Saif had inadvertently revealed the face of their son much to Kareena’s disappointment? Scroll down to know more.

The happy couple welcomed a baby boy in February this year, who has been kept away from the paparazzi. Bebo’s father Randhir Kapoor recently confirmed that they have named the newborn ‘Jeh’. Kareena had shared the first glimpse of her newborn on social media on March 8.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times in 2017, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that he had inadvertently made their son Taimur’s picture public. He had kept his WhatsApp profile pic of Taimur. He said, “Yes, she was like, ‘Nazar lag jayegi and all of that’. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don’t believe in all of that.”

Saif further said, “I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.”

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are cautious to reveal their second son’s name as Taimur’s name being mired in controversy when it was announced.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official adaptation of Tom Hank’s 1994 film Forrest Gump. She will be seen alongside her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh in the film. Whereas Saif will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.

