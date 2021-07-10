After months of several reports, Vikram Vedha remake has now got an official stamp. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, the film is an official remake of 2017’s Tamil neo-noir. It had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the main roles.

Just a few moments ago, it has been officially announced that the much-talked-about Hindi remake will be helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The duo had directed the original Tamil version. The film will mark the second collaboration of Saif and Hrithik after Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. It will bring back the actors together after a long period of 19 years.

Vikram Vedha remake is booked for 30th September 2022. Interestingly, in the same month, on 9th September, Hrithik’s Fighter will be arriving on the big screen. Undoubtedly, a big year ahead for all HR fans!

The original Tamil version received highly positive reviews from all corners and was a huge box office success. It revolved around Vikram, a brave police officer played by Madhavan and Vedha, a criminal. It will be interesting to see who’ll be playing what in Vikram Vedha remake.

Meanwhile, just a day ago, Hrithik’s Fighter saw a big revelation. It was officially announced to be India’s first-ever aerial action genre film. It will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and feature Deepika Padukone as a female lead. The film has welcomed Viacom18 Studios as the producer.

Speaking of the Viacom18 COO Ajit Andhare, Siddharth Anand recently said, “Fighter is a dream project and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave spectacle and the big-screen experience.”

