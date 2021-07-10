Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood career spans decades and the actor in these years has only multiplied his fanbase. Having won every possible award in India, it was in 2017 that the actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor in Rustom. While it called for celebrations for him as it took 26 years for the actor to win it, not everyone was really happy with the victory.

For the unversed, the jury head by filmmaker Priyadarshan, back in 2017 conferred Akshay Kumar with the Best Actor title for his film Rustom. The audience back then had raised doubt, and the internet asked whether he really deserved the award for this film? The debate rose to such limelight that it even ended up getting a reaction from Kumar himself, who lashed out at the critics. Below is everything you should about the same and also what Akshay has to say.

When asked about the whole row at an event, Akshay Kumar was certainly upset with the buzz around his victory. He expressed how every time someone wins this same debate arises. He even said they can take it back if they feel like it. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve been hearing it for past 25 years, whenever someone wins there is some discussion around it. This is not new. Someone or the other always creates controversy. ‘He shouldn’t have won, the other person should have.’ It’s okay. I’ve won this after 26 years, ‘agar woh bhi aapka mann kare toh le lo’ (take it back if you feel like it).”

Meanwhile, in the same week Akshay Kumar gave this statement, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lashed out at the National Awards. Giving Aamir Khan’s example he tweeted, “Doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National (Film Awards). Fact that Aamir khan, the greatest filmmaker of India does not attend any award events including National Award speaks about those events. Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National speaks loud.”

