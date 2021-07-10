Fans are super excited to see the most awaited on-screen pair, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star together in the upcoming action flick, Fighter and they have treated their fans with the sweetest pictures.

The Krrish superstar took to his social media to share adorable pictures with Deepika and director, Siddharth Anand as he wrote, “This gang is ready for take off.

#Fighter”

Deepika Padukone had a quirky comment as she wrote, “Yes!As soon as we digest that food though!😅”

While Hrithik looked dapper in a plain black tee with a white and blue cap, Deepika stunned in a plain red pullover and silver hoop earrings as they looked adorable posing together.

The gang of the film had met at a restaurant in Juhu during the day, to discuss more about Fighter together.

The superstar duo of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone had announced their first ever on-screen union for Fighter in January this year leaving fans gasping with the announcement.

Hrithik Roshan looked irresistibly sexy as he recently strut a pose after packing up shoot with Avinash Gowarikar, setting social media ablaze.

Taking to his social media account, Hrithik shared this black and white picture with a caption, ” ‘Post pack up shot’ with the brilliant Mr. Avinash Gowariker 🙌

Truly easy-on-the-eyes the actor is a sight to behold whether in front of the camera or not. We’re absolutely loving this glimpse of Hrithik along with all his fans who have flooded the comments section with all the love and heart eyes possible.

