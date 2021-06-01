Prabhas To Play A RAW Agent In ‘Pathan’ Director Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming 250-Crore Project?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War did surprise each and every trade pundit on crossing the 300-crore-mark at the box office. We knew it would be a bit but what this Siddharth Anand film did was mass destruction of records. We can’t talk of box-office destruction without mentioning Prabhas led Baahubali, and now imagine a star like him collaborating with War’s director. Sounds exhilarating, right?

The box office victory of War has brought Siddharth Anand a golden fortune. He’s currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, and now it seems he’s all set to rope in Prabhas for his next.

This news was out in January this year, but more details are pouring in, and this might not be just another rumour after all. It’s been said that Prabhas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in this film which Siddharth Anand will direct.

Not just this, the reports floating around the internet also state that the Baahubali fame will be playing a role of a RAW agent in the film. It’s going to be a big-budget dhamaka as there will be huge names involved in this. This would be the first time for the fans to see Prabhas in such a role.

With a high budget comes high-octane action sequences, and the professional reveal of Prabhas is totally hinting at a great actioner set at foreign locations. Tollywood.net also has revealed that the said film will be allocated a mammoth budget of 250 crores.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who is a Pan-India star, currently has four big-budget films. Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release on July 30. Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s untitled movie. He also has Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut. And all of them are Pan-India movies.

