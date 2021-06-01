Sunny Leone’s new post on Tuesday captures a fun moment she shared with “Splitsvilla” co-host Rannvijay Singha.

In the Instagram post, the two hold mallets each and strike a mock pose as if they are about to hit each other. This behind-the-scenes image is from the shoot of the reality show “Splitsvilla”, which was shot in Kerala.

“Looks more like the game ‘whack a mole’!! @rannvijaysingha,” Sunny Leone wrote as the caption.

On Monday, Sunny Leone shared an Instagram post revealing how she ensures no one can read over her shoulders when she checks private conversations on the phone. In the picture she shared, the actress is seen sitting in a tress while keying in on the phone. She was dressed in a black T-shirt and white pants with designer shades and has her hair tied in a bun.

Sunny Leone is currently shooting in Kerala again for her upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

