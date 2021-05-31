Sunny Leone on Monday shared an Instagram post revealing how she ensures no one can read over her shoulders when she checks private conversations on the phone.

Advertisement

In the image she posted, Sunny is poring over her phone seated on a tree, out of everyone’ reach. She seems to be keying in on the phone, wearing a black T-shirt and white pants with designer shades and has her hair tied in a bun.

“When you do everything you can to make sure no one else can see your Conversation.. #SunnyLeone #Privacy,” Sunny Leone wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently shooting in Kerala for her upcoming film “Shero”. The psychological thriller film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny will also be seen in the web series “Anamika”, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She will be sharing the screen with actress Sonnalli Seygall. Sunny will be taking part in many action sequences in the show.

What are your thoughts on Sunny Leone’s pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Turns Into A Sensual Mannequin Displaying Nothing But Hotness In Her Latest Photoshoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube