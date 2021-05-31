Shanaya Kapoor has yet again set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot in which the beauty is looking straight out of a Disney movie. The 17-year-old looks like a sensual mannequin and is missing Mexico as her caption suggests.

Shanaya enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 664k followers on Instagram.

Sharing the first picture on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach 😋.” The 17-year-old wore a white bikini and paired it with a sheer matching overlay wrapping her body.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sharing the second picture, the beauty wrote, “where are my tacos? 😋”

And sharing the last picture, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “throwing shade isn’t going to help you shine☀️⭐️🌈🌼💛 #throwbacktoshootdays📷 🐚”.

Shanaya accessorised the look with an oversized hat and donned a low ponytail with her entire ensemble.

The beauty opted for a subtle glam nude makeup look with loads of highlighter, bronzer and winged eyeliner.

Reacting to Shanaya Kapoor’s picture, her BFF Suhana Khan commented, “Unreal”. Ananya Panday also reacted and commented, “whaaaaaat”. Navya Nanda also commented and wrote, “What’s going on here”.

Shanaya’s whole gang was rooting for her latest photoshoot including her mother’s friends. Neelam Kothari Soni left fire emoji’s on her picture along with Seema Khan, who wrote, “Stop it 🔥🔥🔥”. Deanne Panday also commented and wrote, “Mentally I am in Mexico too 🤪🤪🤪 you look stunning La princesa❤️❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩”.

However, Shanaya’s biggest cheerleaders – her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to her photoshoot and wrote, “And I’m drinking a stiff margarita 🏝🏖 🌞”.

We can’t wait for Shanaya Kapoor to make her big Bollywood debut soon.

