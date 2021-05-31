Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Dostana 2 has raised a lot of questions among his fans and netizens on social media. The news of opting out from Shah Rukh Khan’s production Freddie and now losing another film backed by Aanand L Rai has added fuel to the already fiery reactions on the internet. The reports of him getting replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana broke on the internet this morning, and since then, this has been a trending topic.

Now, a clarification from Aanand L Rai’s production house is here, and we know what’s the concluding side to these rumours. As per the statement coming in, all these are ‘baseless rumours’, and there’s no truth to them. No, that doesn’t mean Kartik is still doing the Aanand L Rai film, but here’s what actually happened.

Apparently, Kartik Aaryan was never signed for any such film, but he’s still in talks for a ‘different’ film with Aanand L Rai’s production house, i.e. Colour Yellow Productions. This means, Kartik is still very much on for a different movie unless there’s another replacement news for that as well.

The spokesperson said, “These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik Aaryan for a different film, and we’re still talking. We’ve taken another film altogether to Ayushmann Khurrana, and this is a complete mix-up.”

Producer Rai also mentioned that many actors come to meet him, which never means that he has signed them for one. In his conversation with ETimes, Aanand L Rai said, “There was no such film signed by Kartik, all these reports are baseless. There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that does not mean that he or she has been signed for my film.”

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video that shows him interacting with his fans on stage. The video posted on Instagram is of a live performance — possibly a college gig — in an auditorium, where he dances with a girl on the stage. At one point, he goes down on his knees and kisses the girl’s hand, and then gives her a hug. “Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan’s post drew 1,785,532 views within a few hours besides fan reactions. “Jo bechare ab college nahi jate unko kese miloge aap… vo bhi is Covid time main,” wrote one user with a weepy smiley.

