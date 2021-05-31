Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films from Yashraj Films. Ever since the film made headlines, there have been ample speculations as to who are writers of the film. Several names like Jaideep Sahni, Maneesh Sharma were rumoured to be the writers of the film but now the latest report reveals the original names of the writers. Scroll down.

The much-awaited action-packed espionage film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, went on floors in March kicking off the first shoot schedule of the film. Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the negative lead in the film. He will be playing the role of ISI agent

As per Pinkvilla, a source has revealed to them that YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff blockbuster War, have penned the script for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The source said, “Tiger 3 is Adi’s baby, and he decided to write the story of the third instalment in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. Being one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood, Adi and Shridhar was clear on being careful to take the legacy forward. They worked on multiple ideas and then finally developed the one in the making into a bound screenplay. Tiger has been in the conceptualization stage since 2018 and it’s only after they found an ideal follow up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, did they greenlit Tiger 3.”

Since the film is an espionage-action thriller Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan were clear on not just upping the scale of the film. The two went on to do extensive research and took a lot of time to write the film as the duo wanted a lot of substance in the story. The source also said, “The story unfolds in a way that Tiger and Zoya travel to multiple countries across the globe. They are on the run, and a major chunk of the film is required to be shot in European countries. The team is waiting for lockdown restrictions to be lifted before chalking out the exact shooting schedule.”

The report further revealed that Adi and his team are also getting the entire crew of Tiger 3 vaccinated so that they can resume the work in full swing. “The next schedule of the film starts in the city, wherein they have constructed a western world country. This would be followed by the overseas leg, subject to the Covid scenario,” the source said.

