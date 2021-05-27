Ever since Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram profile public, the beauty now has a massive fan following with over 646k followers on the same. Shanaya shared a pretty picture on the photo-sharing site flaunting her midriff and reacting to the same her father Sanjay Kapoor commented to give him those abs. But what got our attention is netizens’ reaction to it, who’s asking the father to give her daughter’s hand to them.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time netizens have done something like this. Time and again, we have reported funny comments like these.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture with a caption that read, “It’s been a minute🌩🦢🤍🍦🤍”. Replying to her, father Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Can you give me those abs 😍”.

Shanaya was wearing a white bra and paired it with a matching jacket and joggers. The beauty accessorised the look with small hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Take a look at the picture here:

Now, fans were quick to react to Shanaya Kapoor’s picture and especially her father Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on the same.

A fan reacted to his comment and wrote, “@sanjaykapoor2500 aapko bhi meri shanaya ke jaise sexy banna hai kya?? Kab kara rahe ho meri shaadi shanaya se”. Another fan commented, “@sanjaykapoor2500 Can you give me your daughter’s hand? 🥺🤍” Haha!

The Internet is indeed a fun place to be!

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis on the picture along with BFF Suhana Khan. Cousin Khushi Kapoor also reacted to her picture and commented, “😍😍😍beauty”.

What are your thoughts on netizens asking Sanjay Kapoor to give them daughter Shanaya’s hand? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? Priyanka Chopra Or Katrina Kaif Could Have Been Part Of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube