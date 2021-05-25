Shweta Tiwari is in the limelight for the past few days. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli created quite a stir on social media a day after the actress for Cape Town to be a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After Kohli posted a video asking fans to help him locate his child, Tiwari posted CCTV footage of him physically abusing the actress. This video also had her daughter Palak Tiwari in it. But it looks like she wants to distance herself from all this mess.

Advertisement

Reportedly Palak has deleted her official Instagram account right after this fiasco. However, she seems to be on the photo-sharing platform through an alternate account. Keep scrolling further to get all the details about the same.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Palak Tiwari’s move comes right after Shweta Tiwari escalating the domestic dispute with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli. It can be observed that Tiwari is following a private account, @palaktt, which is also followed by late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen.

Maybe Palak Tiwari has deleted her public account and kept her private account available only for her closed group of people. But we are still wondering what can be the reason behind this step? Was it advice from her mom Shweta Tiwari or is it to distance herself from Abhinav Kohli?

For the unversed, Kohli accused Tiwari of distancing him from his son and going ahead for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite asking her not to. Shweta claimed that she had kept Abhinav informed about each and every move.

Currently, Palak Tiwari is waiting to start the final schedule of her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, said to be inspired by true events, follows the sudden disappearance of a BPO employee. It is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is the first of a proposed horror-thriller franchise. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing it under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, in a pivotal role. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat will also be a part of it.

Must Read: CarryMinati Roasts Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya Be Like “Look B*tch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube