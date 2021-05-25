CarryMinati is a hero for those who used to hate TikTokers and continue to do so. Away from that TikTok battle, Indian YouTuber is popular for making roast content and the latest on his is Bigg Boss 14. BB being a controversial show in itself, has a lot of elements that serve as content for a roast. As the video is going viral, looks like Rahul Vaidya has to say something.

This would be the first time any challenger has reacted to Carry’s Bigg Boss roast, and Rahul’s response is sarcasm at its best. Taking to his Twitter handle Rahul dropped a response on Carry’s roast and we doubt if the star YouTuber loves it.

Rahul Vaidya wrote: “Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai…@CarryMinati maza aya bro.”

Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai… @CarryMinati maza aya bro 🤣🤟🏼 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

It will be interesting to see if CarryMinati reacts to Rahul Vaidya’s comment.

Watch the roast below:

Meanwhile, recently, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared what Khatron Ke Khiladi host and director, Rohit Shetty advised him about charity.

Rahul said that Rohit Shetty is a believer of ‘annadaan’ i.e. feeding the needy ones and it’s the best charity one should do. “Insaan ko aap paise offer karo 1 crore, 2 crores… kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. But agar aap kisi ko khana offer karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (If you offer money to a person, they will keep wanting more, even if you give 1 crore or ₹2 crores. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need),” Rahul revealed what Rohit shared to him through an Instagram video.

