Indian Idol 12 has lately been in a soup. Little did the makers know that their tribute to Kishore Kumar would turn nightmare for them. Not only were Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar criticized, but the contestants also had to face the wrath of netizens. But things further got serious when Aditya Narayan reacted to statements by Amit Kumar. Here’s what father Udit Narayan has to say about it all.

For the unversed, Amit Kumar was a part of the Kishore Kumar special episode. He was seen praising the contestants and seemed to be enjoying the performances. However, the legendary singer’s son later called out the makers and the not ‘upto the mark’ performances. He also added that the channel had asked him to praise the contestants.

Defending Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan had responded to Amit Kumar made statements. He mentioned how the makers would have been more than happy to incorporate his inputs. If that wasn’t it, the host reacted to the trolls and gave them befitting responses. But father Udit Narayan has found it all immature and childish.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Udit Narayan said, “I saw Amit’s episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya. We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them, we are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity.”

Talking about Aditya Narayan made statements, Udit continued, “Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya.”

Udit Narayan also added that Aditya “is not at fault.”

We wonder what the Indian Idol 12 host and makers now have to say about it all!

