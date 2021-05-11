Just like his songs, Kishore Kumar as a person holds a special and respectable place in the hearts of his listeners. While the legendary singer passed away several decades ago, his legacy continues to rule our hearts. Recently, Indian Idol 12 too tried paying a tribute to the legend, but it backfired big time as judges – Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, faced the wrath of netizens.

For the unversed, recently a Kishore Kumar special episode was held on the show. Kishoreda’s son, Amit Kumar was invited as a special guest on the show. When the episode went on air the last weekend, netizens started expressing their disappointment on social media.

Netizens slammed Indian Idol 11 judges – Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, for insulting Kishore Kumar‘s legendary songs by singing badly. Fans even expressed that participants too didn’t do justice to the legend’s voice. Above all, Amit Kumar received a backlash for attending such a show. Now, Amit has finally reacted to all the criticism he has received.

In a talk with Times Of India, Amit Kumar said, “I am aware of the outrage that people are showing towards the episode. The truth is that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar, he was a mountain of a personality and man of many faces. I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do.”

Talking about why he attended the show, Amit said, “Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it’s okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants.”

