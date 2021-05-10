Actress Sunayana Fozdar who is known for her phenomenal acting chops and great taste in fashion is very close to her mother in real life. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who grew up in an all-women’s team has been raised by her mother single-handedly.

In an exclusive conversation, Sunayana opened up on her relationship with her mother and how do they share a colloquial bond all these years.

Sunayana Fozdar shares, “My relationship with my Mom is very strong yet we don’t express! I am an identical copy of hers. But we are extremely emotional people. She has been my pillar of strength. Whatever I am today, I owe it to her completely. And it’s been an all-woman army in my home always. So, she has always taught me how to be independent”.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress further shared how internally strong her mother is, and how that one quality of hers resonated with her. Sunayana Fozdar added, “Not once in my life, have I seen her upset or breaking down in front of me. So that’s the strength that I get from her. She is the strongest woman that I have ever seen. And whatever good that I am is because of her. We are more like friends than just mother-daughter”

On the professional front, Sunayana Fozdar plays the role of Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress joined the show last year amid the pandemic after Neha Mehta quit.

