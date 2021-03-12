Bigg Boss 15 has already picked up a massive buzz. This season will witness a combination of commoners and celebrities. Auditions will soon begin via online platforms. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget, Abhijeet Sawant, Ankita Lokhande are said to be some celebrities who have been approached.

After Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s huge fame, it is sure that TV beauties are meant to rule the Bigg Boss world. Dipika Kakkar, Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar, Shilpa Shinde are some of the best examples from the past.

Check out a list of Television beauties who can give their own tadka to Bigg Boss 15 if they decide to enter the house:

Tina Datta

Tina Datta has been missing from the Television screens for a while now. The actress witnessed a huge roadblock in her career because of her personal life. Her failed relationship in the past made her lose out on a lot in the professional world too. But she’s ensuring that she’s noticed via her quirky video on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 14 even witnessed her enter the house as a guest with Rashami Desai, celebrating Uttaran anniversary. Wouldn’t be interesting to know her personally in Bigg Boss 15?

Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta had been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a really long time. She finally decided to take a stand for herself when she left the show owing to differences with the makers. Her requests were reportedly unheard. We know her as Anjali Bhabi for a long time, but we’re now curious to know who Neha is really!

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was a huge name in Television. It was Yeh Hai Mohabattein that garnered her unprecedented fame as Ishita. She was also seen in some web series post but was lost somewhere in the crowd post that. Lately, she was shooting Crime Patrol for a month, but that’s ending soon too. Bigg Boss 15 could surely get her back to the limelight!

Erica Fernandes

Whether it is Kasuatii Zindagii Kay or Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, all of these shows will majorly be remembered because of her. She’s a total diva and often makes it to headlines over her personal life too! Will she be able to deal with the housemates and emerge victorious there as well? Only if she decides to take that big step!

Avika Gor

Avika too enjoyed a lot of fame after her stint in Balika Vadhu. She was also a part of Sasural Simar Ka with Dipika Kakkar. The actress, however, has been missing from the Television screens for a while now. She has been creating a lot of noise over her weight loss lately. It will be intriguing to get more details of her missing time in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

