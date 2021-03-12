Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has directed popular films in the language including Dhurala, Time Please, and Anandi Gopal, is making a two-part biopic on the lives of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule triggered off a revolution by educating women, while his wife Savitribai Phule is considered a pioneer of women’s education in India. The couple is known for working towards improving women’s rights, too.

The project will be released in two parts — “Krantisurya”, which is focused on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and “Krantijyoti” based on Savitribai Phule.

Composer duo Ajay-Atul will score the music. Currently, the research process is on for the film and the lead cast is yet to be revealed. The films are scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

