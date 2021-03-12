Adhyayan Suman and Maera Sharma made their relationship official last year after the lockdown ended during the ongoing global pandemic. Recently, the actress spoke about the breakup and now, Suman is breaking his silence too. Read to know the scoop below.

The couple broke up in November last year and post that Maera revealed that she wouldn’t want to date anyone from the industry.

Adhyayan Suman posted a long note with his picture that read, “Hello, All I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage. My focus is my work which is in the public domain and I look forward to releasing my new song very soon. Me and Maera have parted ways I request you to respect the privacy of me and my family regarding this matter. Regards”

Maera Mishra meanwhile revealed to Times Of India that she was really serious in this relationship and said, “Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry.”

What are your thoughts on Adhyayan Suman’s breakup post? Tell us in the comments below.

