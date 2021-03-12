India @ BAFTA: For a filmmaker, the success of a film is not just limited to the Box Office but also that they want their final cut to be critically acclaimed. That’s the acknowledgment they wait for eagerly.

Advertisement

Indian filmmakers have made their mark in world cinema by showcasing relatable, universal emotions through their content. Indian Cinema is contributing to the growth of the industry for more than 100 years now and it is a great success that they are being acknowledged not only in the homeland but also by the world.

Advertisement

Recently, actor Adarsh Gourav has bagged a nomination in the lead actor category at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards 2021 for his performance in The White Tiger. The film is produced by renowned musician, entrepreneur, and film producer Mukul Deora. Starting his musical journey with the debut album ‘Stray’ in 2006, Mukul has produced several music pieces that have received global appreciation making him an international musician. Moving a step ahead, Mukul turned into a film producer and ‘The White Tiger’ has added one more feather in his cap.

Let’s celebrate this achievement by peeping back into history to check five Indian films to reach BAFTA.

1. Gandhi –

Richard Attenborough’s 1982 film Gandhi is still considered as one of the masterpieces created on Indian soil. Starring some notable Indian actors, Richard beautiful established the life of Mahatma Gandhi on the big screen. The film was nominated for the best film category in the 36th BAFTA

2. A Passage to India –

Based on the 1960 play by Santha Rama Rau, A Passage to India was directed by David Lean. The film narrates the story between the dynamics of British colonials and the Indian locals wherein a British tourist Adela Quested (Judy Davis) accuses Indian doctor Aziz Ahmed (Victor Banerjee) of rape. The accusations lead to legal procedures that increase the tensions between the British and the natives. Actor Victor Banerjee was nominated for the best actor category in the 39th BAFTA Awards.

3. Salaam Bombay –

A film that gave us a reality check and documented the real and old Mumbai, Salaam Bombay still stands as one of Mira Nair’s best works. The film revolved around the lives of children living in the slums of Bombay. Along with many other award shows, the film was also nominated for BAFTA Awards.

4. Devdas –

Adaption of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 Novel Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us a beautiful tale of love between Devdas, Parvati, and Chandramukh through his 2002 film Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film did wonders at the Indian Box Office and was critically acclaimed at BAFTA Award for best foreign-language film.

5. The White Tiger –

Produced by musician turned Hollywood Producer Mukul Deora, the Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tiger was already in the Oscar Race. And now, as the nominations come in, we hear that Adarsh Gourav who has played the lead character of Balram Halwai has been nominated for the best lead actor category in BAFTA awards 2021. Not only this, but the film has also been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay award. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel The White Tiger.

Known for his artistic capabilities, Mukul Deora’s The White Tiger has been loved by people across the globe. We wish the team good luck for BAFTA 2021.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Video Breaks All The Records Gaining More Than 25 Million Likes To Become The Most Popular Post On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube