When the crime drama series Dexter premiered in 2006, it quickly gained a loyal fan base across the globe. Michael C. Hall, who played the titular serial killer Dexter Morgan, delivered a flawless performance. The show follows a forensic bloodspatter analyst who secretly lives a double life as a vigilante serial killer, targeting criminals who have escaped justice. He’s set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel, Dexter: Resurrection.

With the rise of so many Indian OTT platforms, it’s easy to imagine Dexter being remade for the Indian audience. But if that really happened, which actor would be suitable to play the multi-layered and morally complex character? We believe these five talented Bollywood actors have what it takes to nail the role of the serial killer with a code.

1. Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma first gained attention with his intense negative role in Amitabh Bachchan’s courtroom drama Pink. He further impressed audiences with earnest performances in Gully Boy, Darlings, and Mirzapur. However, it’s his dark and meticulous portrayal of a serial killer in Dahaad that makes us think of him as a strong contender to play the complex anti-hero in an Indian version of Dexter.

2. Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has proved his acting prowess in several films like A Death in the Gunj, Haseen Dillruba, and 12th Fail. But his chilling portrayal as a cold-blooded killer in Sector 36 makes us imagine him as the perfect fit for the serial killer in Dexter.

3. Babil Khan

A promising young actor with serious potential, Babil Khan made an impressive debut with Qala, followed by strong performances in The Railway Men and Logout. With acting clearly in his blood, a complex role like Dexter could be the perfect opportunity for him to prove he’s one of the most talented actors of his generation.

4. Adarsh Gourav

From his early roles in Rukh and Mom to his recent work in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, Adarsh Gourav has consistently showcased his versatility. But it was his terrific performance as a cunning servant in The White Tiger that truly proves he has the depth and intensity to pull off a role as dark and layered as Dexter.

5. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor might seem like an unexpected choice at first, but his dark and gripping performance in the gritty thriller Thar reveals just how underrated he truly is. His intense screen presence and the on-screen chemistry he shared with Anil Kapoor in the film make us visualize the real-life father-son duo as a fitting pair to play Dexter Morgan and his adoptive father Harry Morgan in an Indian adaptation of the series.

