The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw battle lines being drawn between Brooke and Katie as they had quite a vicious face-off. On the other hand, Wyatt contemplated joining Logan now that he was back home. And then lastly, Steffy grew suspicious about Hope’s leave of absence.

From romance and designs to offers and intel, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama show revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Will and Electra taking their relationship to the next level. How intimate will they be? Brooke and Katie come to an understanding. Is this the start of a renewed war between them? Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan. What will he do?

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

When RJ and Dylan grow closer, is this the start of a new romance, or are they trying to move on from their feelings for Electra and Will? Up next, Bill and Katie look forward to the future. With Hope and Deke busy working on Logan’s next line, what will the future of the new fashion house look like?

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester Creations. What will she decide to do? On the other hand, Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview. Are they going to leave everyone stunned with their work, or will there be some criticism? How will this change things?

Thursday, June 11, 2026

When Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in RJ’s life, has he noticed his proximity to Dylan? Is he set to question his son about it? When Hope gets disappointing news, is this regarding her work at Logan or her leave of absence at Forrester? Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Remy learning surprising information. Is this about Deke or Dylan? And then lastly, Steffy demands answers from Katie. Has she found out about Hope signing with Logan recently?

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