After starring in Bryan Singer’s widely acclaimed Marvel superhero film X-Men (2000), Hugh Jackman delivered multiple box office hits like X-Men: Days of Future Past ($746 million), according to Box Office Mojo, Logan ($619.2 million), according to Box Office Mojo, Les Misérables ($442.8 million), according to Box Office Mojo, and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.338 billion), according to Box Office Mojo . Then, in 2025, he featured in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, which grossed a modest $58.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Oscar-nominated actor is currently starring in the mystery-comedy film, The Sheep Detectives, which was released in U.S. theaters on May 8, 2026, and received highly positive reviews from critics. He will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming thriller, The Death of Robin Hood, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. Let’s take a look at how much Hugh Jackman’s The Death of Robin Hood would need to earn in North America to surpass the domestic total of The Sheep Detectives.

Let’s first see how The Sheep Detectives has performed at the box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Sheep Detectives – Box Office Summary

North America: $59.4 million

International: $55.3 million

Worldwide: $114.7 million

What These Numbers Mean For The Death of Robin Hood

From the above figures, it can be observed that for The Death of Robin Hood to surpass the current domestic earnings of The Sheep Detectives, it must earn more than $59.4 million in North America.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, The Death of Robin Hood is tracking to earn between $7 million and $10 million in North America during its opening weekend. In comparison, The Sheep Detectives opened to $15.1 million domestically.

Since The Sheep Detectives is still playing in 1,757 North American locations, its domestic total is expected to further increase in the coming days. So, for The Death of Robin Hood to outgross it, it must deliver a solid opening, receive positive word-of-mouth, and demonstrate strong legs for at least 4-5 weeks after its theatrical release. That said, the final outcome will become clearer only after its release on June 19.

The Death of Robin Hood Trailer

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