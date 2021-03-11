Adhyayan Suman and his girlfriend Maera Mishra have broken up recently and the actress is finally breaking her silence on the same. The couple has been rumoured to be dating for two years and confirmed their relationship during the pandemic after the lockdown ended. Read to know the details below.

Off late, the actor has been posting a lot of things about the breakup on social media but it has got nothing to do with his own heartbreak.

Talking to Times Of India, Maera Mishra revealed that the couple broke up with Adhyayan Suman in November last year. “Yes, we broke up in November. Though Adhyayan has been posting break-up stories on his Instagram account, I would like to clarify that those posts aren’t for me. They are for his song,” she said.

Disclosing about what really went wrong between the couple, Maera said, “I was very serious about this relationship and thought that this one was for keeps, but it wasn’t meant to be. Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry.”

Last year, Adhyayan Suman came up with a video that featured ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra and speaking about the same with DNA, the actor said, “The song, I could say, is our lockdown story. She was in Bareilly when the lockdown happened, while I was in Mumbai. We didn’t know what would happen next. The song is inspired from our own story.”

