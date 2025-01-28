In early 2023, Priyanka revealed in a Hollywood podcast about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood which made her quit the industry. Her revelation sent shockwaves to her fans and some of the fraternity members. Soon, actor-host Shekhar Suman had broken his silence on the same. Not only did he laud Priyanka’s decision to quit the industry, but he also shared his own unpleasant experiences. He furthermore gave the example of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose tragic suicide paved the way for many theories regarding the dark side of Bollywood.

Shekhar Suman shared a tweet wherein he also gave Sushant Singh Rajput’s example. The Tere Bina Kya Jeena actor stated, “Priyanka Chopra’s sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress, and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR.”

He furthermore praised Priyanka Chopra’s decision to leave Hollywood for good and instead, being a global icon in Hollywood. Shekhar Suman wrote, “It will happen to others too. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it. And Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now, we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining.”

Without naming anyone, Shekhar Suman revealed that he knows around 4 people who also tried to corner him and his son Adhyayan Suman in the industry. The Movers & Shakers host concluded his tweet chain by saying, “I know of at least 4 people in the industry who have ganged up to have me and Adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattlesnake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with the much-awaited pan-India film SSMB29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is directed by SS Rajamouli. Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series, Heeramandi.

Take A Look At His Throwback Tweet

Priyanka Chopra’s sensational revelation has not come as a https://t.co/QWVcCbvmoA is well known the way the cabal within the film industry https://t.co/Tp75gHCDlH will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are https://t.co/YgQcqJykYb happened with SSR. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Regretted Refusing To Expose His Derriere In Omkara: “I Should’ve Done It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News