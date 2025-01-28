The tables turn every week at the box office. Similarly, cine-goers are looking forward to new releases every Friday. Earlier this month, Himesh Reshammiya led Badass Ravikumar was enjoying massive pre-release hype. But Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has now stolen its thunder. Scroll below for the updated IMDb’s most anticipated films and shows.

Vicky Kaushal rules at #1

Chhaava is still over 15 days away from its theatrical release. The historical action drama is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. But the trailer has received a good response, boosting the hype around the film. Besides, the film is also in controversy over Sambhaji Maharaj performing the folk dance, Lezim. The song has reportedly been removed to avoid dispute.

Chhavaa is currently at #1 among IMDb’s most anticipated films and shows. It has received a rating of 36.4%.

Badass Ravikumar loses its spot!

With no new promotional material, the buzz around Badass Ravikumar has seemingly suffered a blow. Himesh Reshammiya‘s film is now in the second spot with a rating of 14.9% on IMDb.

Which is the most anticipated TV show?

Clearly, Rajeev Khandelwal has made his mark in the digital world. After a string of successful shows like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and Naxalbari, he is now coming with Disney+ Hotstar series, The Secrets of the Shiledars.

It ranks at #5 with a rating of 7.6% and is the #1 anticipated show on IMDb.

Top 10 Most Anticipated New Indian Movies & Shows

Take a look at the updated list below:

Chhaava – 36.4% Badass Ravikumar – 14.9% Deva -10.6% Loveyapa – 9.3% The Secrets of the Shiledars – 7.6% VidaaMuyarchi – 5.7% Once More – 5.6% Thandel – 3.9% Bad Girl – 2.9% Punjab ’95 – 2.9%

It is to be seen whether Himesh Reshammiya led Badass Ravikumar will topple Chaava again and revive its top spot. The period musical action film will arrive in theatres on February 7, 2025. So the buzz will definitely improve in the coming days.

