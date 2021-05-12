Over the last month, Kartik Aaryan most made the headline with regards to him exiting Karan Johar’s highly anticipated Dostana 2. While this sequel, starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya, is still locking in on its new leading male, reports claim Kartik has already bagged his next.

As per the latest reports, Kartik has been brought on board to star in a Sajid Nadiadwala produced love story. Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans will reportedly helm the film. Scroll down for more information related to this upcoming project.

A source close to the development of this Kartik Aaryan starrer spoke about the film to Pinkvilla. The insider said, “Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It’s an epic love story featuring Kartik in space that’s not explored before.”

Talking about the man who will be helming the Kartik Aaryan starrer, the source added, “The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidwans is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors.” The insider also revealed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Interestingly, both Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans won national awards for Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal, respectively, in 2019. This still-untitled film will mark Sameer’s foray into Bollywood. The source revealed that an official announcement would be made only once the COVID scenes in India gets better. Adding further, the insider said, “The team is silently working on the prep work of the film, but want to make things official only when the Covid cases go down. Kartik is excited to team up with a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time.”

As per the same report, this Sajid Nadiadwala film with Kartik Aaryan in the lead will be produced jointly by Sajid’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The female lead to star opposite Kartik is still under discussion.

