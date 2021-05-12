Remember the situation during early 2021? When COVID-19’s first wave became stagnant, we witnessed raining release dates of several biggies. Unfortunately, the second wave came like a nightmare and created a panic in the film industry. As of now, many biggies have been put on hold, while others been introduced directly to the OTT world. Now, the latest reports that are flowing in, state that KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa to see a postponement in their arrival.

Advertisement

It’s crystal clear that nobody can predict when COVID-19’s second wave is coming under control. Maybe 1 month, 3 months, nobody knows! Until now, KGF was looking in a safe mode as it was scheduled for 16th July. But considering a panic amongst people and the number of COVID cases coming out, don’t expect theatres to operate normally anytime soon. Hence, the makers are playing safe to avoid any losses.

Advertisement

Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa, all are planned of releasing in multiple languages all across the country. Also, these three releases are extremely high on budget. So, the makers don’t want to take any risks by releasing on the original release dates.

As per the original schedule, KGF Chapter 2 is slated on 16th July 2021, which is now eyeing a release on Dussehra i.e. 15th October. So, it’s almost a delay of 3 months. Coming to RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial has been planned for Dussehra, which is now expected to book a slot on Sankranti 2022. And last is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which is being promoted as a pan India movie. Its original date is 13th August 2021. It’s reportedly eyeing a Dussehra festival alongside KGF 2.

Let’s wait and watch when the official word comes in!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Bhavya Gandhi’s Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube