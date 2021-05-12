As we all know, social media is a funny place. Irrespective of proper verification, news here spread like a wildfire. The death hoax is one such infamous aspect of the viral things on social media. A few days back, Lucky Ali had become the victim, and now, it’s actor Mukesh Khanna who is in the news due to unpleasant reason.

Amid the pandemic, the fake news cartel is seen to be quite active. Out of nowhere, the death news of the Shaktimaan actor was doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms. The reason for the death was said to be COVID-19. Without even verifying the news, few people even started paying condolences.

Thankfully, Mukesh Khanna has himself come forward and posted a video to burst the bubble of him being dead. In a video, he said, “I’m perfectly alright. I have been told to clear and condemn such rumours about my death. I’m here to say that I’m doing fine due to your blessings. Thank you very much for your concern.”

See the video:

Glad to hear that Mukesh Khanna is perfectly alright. We hope he continues to entertain us and stay healthy!

Meanwhile, earlier Lucky Ali too released a post to clear his death rumours. He was lighthearted in his take. “Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protects us all during this devastating time,” Ali wrote in his Instagram story.

Not just Mukesh Khanna and Lucky Ali, several seasoned actors too have fallen prey to this death hoax trap in the last few days.

