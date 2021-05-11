Vardhan Puri, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 film Yeh Saali Zindagi opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi, is the grandson of late legendary actor Amrish Puri. While the actor is yet to establish himself in the industry, the actor has now opened up whether being the grandson of the legendary actor helped him more or held him back.

It’s a well-known fact that star kids follow their family’s legacy and enter into films. Some star kids have proved their mettle and became successful while some failed to create any mark in the industry. But ever since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput debate around nepotism became even more intense.

A negative reaction was also seen towards star kids. Now Vardhan opens up whether the tag of being Amrish Puri’s grandson helped him more or held him back. During a conversation with SpotboyE, Vardhan Puri said, “It obviously helped me because of everything I learnt from him. Being his grandson enabled me to get the best education about life, cinema, acting and theatre. It is the greatest privilege.”

In spite of being the grandson of the legendary actor, Vardhan claims that he was never called a nepotism kid. He said, “Nobody has pointed at me to say that I am a ‘nepo kid’. My grandfather passed away while I was very young and still in theatre. He was never there to influence any film’s casting or make any calls or go to offices to have me cast in a film.”

He also said that even if his grandfather was alive today he wouldn’t have influenced his film career in any way as he didn’t believe in it. Vardhan said, “My grandfather felt that one needs to achieve what they desire on their own because if you get it on a platter, you’ll survive for only one film. You’ll fall flat after that because your legs aren’t strong enough to hold you. Your legs will get strong only after you climb up the hill of struggle. You have to have struggled to get somewhere that you value.”

Vardhan further explains that how his grandfather wasn’t even alive to ever speak on his behalf. So there’s no scope for labelling him as a nepotism kid. He also said, “I think I am the guy who has given more auditions and screen tests than anyone else, be it insider or outsider. I gave numerous interviews after which I got the job of an assistant director, then I became an assistant writer. I did theatre for so many years where I performed so many plays and only after that, when I got the chance at films, it was because of my hard work not because I was Amrish Puri’s grandson. So, his name was always a privilege for me.”

