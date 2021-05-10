Veteran actor Joker Thulasi, who is well known for appearing in television soap operas like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani, passed away due to COVID-19 on May 9. Members of the Tamil film fraternity like Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mohan Raman are mourning the loss of the veteran actor.

The actor has acted in many films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. He made his debut with Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi (1976) and went on to act in film like Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum.

He primarily appeared in supporting and hilarious roles. Scroll down to know more.

Joker Thulasi’s co-stars and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. They even shared fond memories of him. Radikaa Sarathkumar, who had worked with him a daily soap Vani Rani, took to Twitter to share a picture of the veteran actor and shared a tribute. The actress wrote, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

Actor Mohan Raman also shared the sad news on social media. He wrote, “RIP – ” Joker ” Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person, deeply interested in Astrology etc. I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi.” (sic)

RIP – " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/E85tpwdB1i — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) May 9, 2021

Actress Neelima Esai also shared her condolences following the sudden demise of the veteran actor Joker Thulasi. She wrote, “Deepest condolences #jokertulasi Folded hands you have been a great pillar of support to me appa! May your soul rest in peace Folded hands truly can’t digest this.”

Deepest condolences #jokertulasi 🙏🏼 you have been a great pillar of support to me appa! May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 truly can’t digest this. pic.twitter.com/zs6tKPE2jJ — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) May 9, 2021

