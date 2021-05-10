Prabhas has come a long long way in his career post his Baahubali stint. While he was always a big face in the Telugu industry, now, the actor enjoys a nationwide fandom, probably more compared to some big Bollywood stars. So, it’s quite obvious, the actor walks away with fat paychecks for his work. And for Salaar, he is reportedly charging ‘next level’ sum!

Yes, as per some reports that are doing rounds, the Baahubali star is charging as much as 100 crores for his next with Prashanth Neel. For some, the sum looks unreal but the reports are strong stating, the actor enjoys a pan India appeal. For the unversed, even his below-average film like Saaho was a record-breaker.

A source close to the actor said, “Prabhas is the only Indian actor who is in the position to command this kind of remuneration today. Rs 100 crore is absolutely justified for him since he is earning a lot more for his producers with each film. He is pulling in the audiences and so the economics are fully supporting,” reports India Today.

Even though any authoritative person hasn’t spoken any word on Prabhas’ fees for Salaar (expect it to be a secret even after the film releases), we believe the actor is definitely one of the biggest crowd-pullers in India. Thus, deserves such type of remuneration.

Apart from Salaar, the Darling actor will be seen in Radhe Shyam that also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Bhagyashree. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and scheduled to release on 30th July 2021 and clash with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Prabhas also has magnum opus, Adipurush, in his kitty. He will be facing Saif Ali Khan in it for the first time. The film is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

