Kichcha Sudeepa has made a name for himself, be it as the film’s hero or villain. While there are millions across the globe crushing for the Kannada star, there was a time when he had a massive crush on a Bollywood celeb. But what’s interesting about this crush is that it led to him hating actor Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

Shocked? As per the actor’s confession in a recent interview, just like us, he too had a crush on Bollywood actress Kajol, and it made him hate Ajay as he was married to her. Read all he had to say below.

Advertisement

In a recent with Bollywood Hungama, Kichcha Sudeepa opened up about his first celebrity crush being Kajol. When asked more about it, the Pailwan actor said, “Because she is Kajol and that makes me hate Ajay Devgn sir a lot. There was a time when every picture that was available in the magazine, every poster that was there would be in my house. I used to have about 30-40 books. Every page stuck with her pictures and everything.”

Well, if you were such a massive fan of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress, we understand your hate for someone who stole her away from you. In the same interview, when asked if he ever got a chance to tell Kajol how much he crushed after her, Sudeepa said, “No, she got married by then.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn fell in love while working together and tied the knot in 1999. They are parents to two kids-Nysa and Yug. Kichcha Sudeepa too took the plunge and married Priya Radhakrishna in 2001. The couple was blessed with a child in 2004, who they named Saanvi.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa will soon be seen in Vikrant Rona. The film is set to release on August 19 in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To Have A ‘Pan-India’ & ‘Out Of The Box’ Music Album Reveals Rockstar DSP

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube