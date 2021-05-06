Just last week, Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and a few of their colleagues were in the news for setting up emergency COVID centres in Dadar; the friends helped convert a marriage hall into a care centre equipped with ICU, Oxygen and Ventilator facilities. Now, Pandit, in a recent conversation, spoke about setting up more such facilities across the city.

While stating they plan on opening two more centres – one in Juhu and the other in Borivali – the producer said they were trying to get Amitabh Bachchan’s support in for the same. Adding that they plan on having 75 beds in different parts of Mumbai, below are all the details the producer shared about their initiative.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Anand Pandit opened up about Ajay Devgn and a few other colleagues helping set up an ICU emergency medical centre in Dadar. Stating that it was Ajay’s idea, he said, “In today’s time, the medical facility is overwhelmed. So, we thought of doing something out of the box and give it back to the society.”

Adding further, Anand Pandit revealed that after Dadar, Ajay Devgn, he and the others plan to set up two more COVID care centres in Juhu and Borivali. Talking about the centre in Juhu, the producer said, “We have converted a school into Covid centre and will have a 25 bed Covid facility in Juhu operational by next week.” He continued, “While there wouldn’t be ICU facility in there, it will be equipped with Oxygen. We are trying to take support of Amitabh Bachchan sir too, and he is always very positive for any noble work.”

Talking about the Borivali centre he and Ajay Devgn are setting up, the filmmaker said that the work is in progress. Revealing that the facility will have around 25 beds, he said, “Basically, the idea is to have 75 beds in different parts of Mumbai, so that it helps the people in the neighbourhood.”

Adding further, Anand Pandit said, “The treatment there will be completely funded by us. We are taking help of doctors from various hospitals and other experts to take this initiative forward.”

