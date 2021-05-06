In a shocking turn of event, veteran actor Dalip Tahil has found his name in an unexpected controversy. If the latest reports are to be believed, his son Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch, for illegally procuring drugs. The update is that he has been in touch with a peddler for two years, and a link is also found.

As per the media reports, Dhruv Tahil was busted and arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, who have taken him in custody. They have found his links to an alleged peddler Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh, who has been already arrested by the police. Below is all you need to know about this shocking update of the day.

If a Hindustan Times report is to go by, Dalip Tahil’s son, Dhruv Tahil, was arrested by the Bandra Cell for illegally procuring drugs. As per them, he was in contact with the alleged drug peddler Muzammil who has also been busted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell. He was arrested with 35 grams of Mephedrone and is booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, during the probe, Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv Tahil has been found guilty of being in touch with Muzammil Shaikh since 2019. The police have found cHee two and they revealed that Dhruv has contacted Shaikh for drugs. The report also says that Dhruv has transferred money to Muzammil’s account at least six times. An ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade was conducting further probe.

Meanwhile, it was last year when Dalip Tahil had introduced son Dhruv Tahil on his social media front. He had also spoken about the backlash that Bollywood was facing after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. Dalip had said, “It’s a malaise that has engulfed our lives. So you can’t just point fingers at Bollywood. What started to get justice for the tragic death of an actor is turning into a circus.”

