Discovery Plus’ Star Vs Food has been a success so far. Having welcomed stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor, the makers now have Malaika Arora for the new episode. While the chronology is quite obvious and the episode fun, it also has to be the dullest compared to the other three.

Advertisement

Not because of Malaika; she is completely in her element. Maybe because of the structure. Arora is welcomed by Masque, a restaurant she calls her favourite. She begins planning a meal for three of her guests, one of which is her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika owns the episode with the word go and wears her learning shoes (for real).

Advertisement

So as the new episode featuring Malaika Arora hits the streaming platform today, we give you highlights of what to watch and expect from it today. Read on to know everything.

Malaika Arora Cutting Fish

Out of all the things in the kitchen, you would have definitely not expected Malaika to cut a fish. Yes, she does, and a big one. This is the first time, and the chef definitely enjoys making Arora make her hands dirty. That’s not it, she is also made to cut onions and lots of it, grate coconut and more. Well, she even reveals the grating is still done the traditional way at her home.

Malaika Arora Revealing The Secret Of Her Mums Malabar Fish Curry

Malaika, at a point, reveals that the Malabar Fish Curry is her forever go-to food. And also if it’s cooked by her mother, it’s her ultimate favourite. But while talking about it she reveals the secret ingredient her mom puts in her curry to have that specific taste. We would want to know how her mother reacts to her daughter giving out the secret. Wait, did you expect me to tell you what that is here? Why are you watching the episode then?

Malaika Arora Doesn’t Share Food

3 of Malaika’s friends grace the restaurant and fall in love with Malaika’s food instantly. It gets exciting when the rapid-fire begins and they are asked who doesn’t share food. And in unison, Amrita Arora and the 2 friends shout Malaika’s name. We weren’t expecting it to be her, but we are in the same boat, good practice Malla.

Must Read: “Karan Patel Is The Most Nalla Person,” Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Responds To The ‘Standup Comedian’ Remark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube