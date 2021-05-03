Malaika Arora may have moved on in her life after parting ways with her husband of almost 18 years, Arbaaz Khan. But, the stories of how the two met, how they fell in love will always grab the interest of Bollywood buffs. One such story of the actresses’ first time at the Khan residence will definitely leave you amazed as she had a very funny encounter with Sohail Khan.

Advertisement

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Malaika opened up about her experience of entering the Khan residence for the first time and why she thought this was the perfect house for her. Keep reading further to know the entire situation.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora had been married to Arbaaz Khan for almost eight years when Karan Johar asked her the question of whether she felt anything strange when she moved to the Khan family. What was her first experience like? Her reply was epic!

To this question, Malaika Arora replied, ‘When I first went to that house, I saw Sohail who was taking sunbaths in very short shorts on the balcony. He wore nothing above, and his hair was blond. On reaching there, I felt that this is such a house where I will be able to adjust easily. ‘

Malaika further revealed that it never happened in the Khan family that she was restricted from doing anything. She, in fact, said that as soon as she does a song or item number, her mother-in-law tells her that her son did very well. So does her father-in-law Salim Khan, who supports Malaika’s work at every step.

Malaika Arora also went on to say that even if she is born again, she would like to be a part of this family. According to her, the Khan family accepts them as they are, and she also thinks that every daughter-in-law should get such in-laws so that none of the girls ever have any problem.

Now that is the sweetest thing we have ever heard from any daughter-in-law, isn’t it? What are your thoughts about this statement from Malaika?

Must Read: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro To Ishqiya: When Filmmakers Went Far Away From Clichés & Tried Their Hands At Dark Comedies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube