Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 has been making the headlines ever since Kartik Aaryan was ousted from the Collin D’Cunha directorial. Since then, several names ranging from Akshay Kumar to Rajkummar Rao have been doing the rounds as potential replacements for the role. And now here’s some latest on the same.

As per reports, Karan is keen on casting an outsider as Kartik’s replacement only in order to avoid any nepotism backlash or discussion. Read on to know all about it.

Talking about current casting for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, a source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan has had multiple meetings with his creative team and director brainstorming on the casting. The names zeroed in by them include Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi.”

The insider added, “However, Karan Johar is pushing his best to get Akshay on board the film, as he is the biggest star of all the names mentioned and will take the Dostana franchise to the next level.” There’s no arguing that, but as per the report, that’s not all.

Talking more about the idea behind casting Akshay Kumar, the source told the above-mentioned portal, “Karan Johar wants an outsider to avoid any insider vs outsider debate giving a rebirth to nepotism. Hence the first choice is Akshay. But if things don’t work out, he will move ahead to explore the collaboration with other actors. Of the 5 shortlisted names, 4 are outsiders and hence, a safe bet at the moment. The core idea is to get an outsider replaced by an outsider.”

With Kartik Aaryan out of the race as the leading man for Dostana 2, the film currently features Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in leads. As per reports, Lakshya plays Janhvi’s brother in the film. The Collin D’Cunha directorial revolves around how a brother and sister fall for the same guy. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

