Sonu Sood has been at the helm of the battle with the Novel Coronavirus for over a year now. Even when he was touched by it, he did not stop helping others. While he continues to do the same, he faced a particular roadblock due to China. The actor, in the most friendly way, called out the neighbouring country in a tweet.

For the unversed, the scarcity of oxygen in India is taking a huge toll, with a huge number of people contracted by the virus succumbing to it. Sonu is doing every possible bit he can to arrange for oxygen. The actor, as per his tweet, was trying to get hundreds of concentrators to India, but China blocked a lot of consignments, putting many lives at risk here. Below is how Sonu called them out, and the ambassador had to take note of the same.

Sonu Sood, in his tweet addressing the issue, wrote, “We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives.”

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong was quick to take note of Sonu Sood tweet and in no time wrote back. Sun wrote, “@SonuSood Noted your twitter info. Mr. Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge, freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation. We’ve provided convenience in customs clearance & transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. Will continue to ensure the smooth functioning of the export channel of materials to India. Pls let us know any problem you met (or email to chinaemb_in@mfa.gov.cn) so that we could try our best to help accordingly.”

Sonu Sood in his tweet later thanked Sun for his immediate response. He wrote, “Thanks for the prompt response sir. I am in touch with your office to solve the problems. Appreciate your concern. Warm regards.”

