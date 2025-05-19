The advance bookings are in full swing for the Disney live-action Lilo & Stitch, and they have kicked off in China as well. The animation turned live-action is just a few days away from hitting the screens, and the early reactions are also quite excellent and hopeful. Over two days of advance booking, it has collected more than Aquaman 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The last Disney live-action remake, Snow White, is probably the biggest disaster of the year. It will result in a huge loss for the studio once the revenues and expenditures are settled. Snow White was made on a massive budget of $240-$270 million, excluding the marketing cost. It has only collected $86.8 million in the US and $204.23 million worldwide. Meanwhile, after the premiere of the upcoming Disney movie at the El Capitan Theatre in LA, the critics could not stop raving about it on social media. They passed the live-action remake with flying colors and even called it one of the best in recent years.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Lilo & Stitch kicked off pre-sales in China this weekend and has witnessed hopeful results. The upcoming live-action remake collected $5K for the Thursday previews, followed by $186K for Friday when it will open at the cinemas. For Saturday, Day 2, the movie earned $107K, and for Day 3, Sunday, it raked in $27K in pre-sales in China.

Therefore, the movie finished its second day of pre-sales with $325K. This is for the entire May 23-25 period, and there are still 4 days left of the pre-sales. This is higher than Dune: Part Two’s $183K and Aquaman 2’s $188K. However, the two-day cume of pre-sales numbers for the upcoming Disney flick is below Deadpool and Wolverine‘s $435K and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $470K two-day cumes.

In the United States, Lilo & Stitch is expected to earn around $120 million in its four-day opening weekend. The Disney live-action features Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders [in voice role], Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee in key roles. The much-awaited Lilo & Stitch is set to be released on May 23.

